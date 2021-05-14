‘That Was a Physical Assault!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She’s Being Tormented By Democrats

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused a series of Democrats of tormenting her on Friday when asked by a reporter about her treatment of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

NBC News Capitol Hill reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell asked Greene about her challenge to debate Ocasio-Cortez, and the New York Democrat’s claim she felt “threatened” by Greene’s behavior.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Greene aggressively confronted Ocasio-Cortez in the halls of Congress, screaming at her, “Why do you support terrorists and Antifa?”

Ocasio-Cortez has since called for more security. On Friday, a video unearthed from 2019 showed Greene, before she was elected to Congress, taunting Ocasio-Cortez’s office staff through the mailbox slot on her door.

“This is a woman that’s deeply unwell,” Ocasio-Cortez said of Greene. “And clearly needs help. And her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now. At this point I think the depth has raised concerns for other members as well.”

In an interview with Caldwell on Friday, Greene brought up other dust ups with House Democrats. She accused Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) of “screaming” at her on Capitol Hill.

“Representative Cori Bush attacked me in the tunnel, screaming at me. Screaming, I never said a word to her. She goes by screaming at me to put on a mask. That’s a verbal assault,” Greene said.

In January, Bush took to Twitter to describe the possible incident in question. The Democrat said that a “maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway.”

“I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety,” Bush added.

Greene also said Friday that an unnamed representative of Guam called the National Guard to her office when she wasn’t there, and that Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL) “shoulder-checked” her on Thursday.

“You want to know what else happened? The delegate from Guam marches the National guard on my office. Can you imagine? On a woman’s office? A female member of Congress. I had over 30 national guard marched on my office by the delegate of Guam. Thank God I wasn’t in there.”

“What else happened? Marie Newman that lives across the hall from me, she shoulder-checked me right there, inside, in front of the Capitol Police yesterday. She went by and hit my shoulder. I said, ‘Excuse me!’ She said nothing back and kept going out the door. That’s a physical assault!”

In February Greene came under fire from colleagues after she targeted the transgender daughter of Marie Newman, and hung an anti-trans sign outside her office.

