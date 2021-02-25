Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) drew fire from her colleagues after she attacked the transgender daughter of a fellow congresswoman, and hung an anti-trans sign outside her office.

On Tuesday, Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL), whose daughter is transgender, gave a speech on the House floor in support of the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

“I rise today on behalf of the millions of Americans who continue to be denied housing, education, public services and much, much more because they identify as members of the LGBTQ community,” Newman said. “Americans like my own daughter, who years ago bravely came out to her parents as transgender. I knew from that day on, my daughter would be living in a nation wherein most of its states, she could be discriminated against, merely because of who she is.”

The QAnon congresswoman from Georgia gave a speech opposing the bill, and according to the Chicago Tribune, made an unsuccessful attempt to block its passage.

After the speeches, Newman posted a video of herself hanging a transgender flag outside her office, which is directly across from Greene’s.

Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.” Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

Greene retaliated with her own sign, reading: “There are TWO genders MALE & FEMALE. ‘Trust the science!’”

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called “Equality” Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🇺🇸 https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

In another tweet responding to a post from Newman declaring she was voting for the Equality Act to support her daughter, Greene wrote: “As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams.”

As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams. https://t.co/ex0LXGHAew — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2021

The attack on Newman’s daughter, who Greene described as her “biological son,” drew outrage from members of Congress.

“This is sad and I’m sorry this happened,” wrote Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). “Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP.”

This is sad and I’m sorry this happened. Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP https://t.co/gcPZ5Cu7Vr — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 25, 2021

“Sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel,” wrote Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL). “This hate is exactly why the #EqualityAct is necessary and what we must protect @RepMarieNewman’s daughter and all our LGBTQ+ loved ones against.”

Sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel.

This hate is exactly why the #EqualityAct is necessary and what we must protect @RepMarieNewman’s daughter and all our LGBTQ+ loved ones against. https://t.co/4sfeyQlGLd — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) February 25, 2021

Newman is not the only member of Congress who has had trouble working beside Greene. According to the Chicago Trib, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) had to move offices after she said Greene “berated” her without a mask.

“A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety,” Bush said.

The Equality Act is expected to pass the Democratic-controlled Congress, according to the Washington Post.

