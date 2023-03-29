‘That’s a Lie!’ Bernie Sanders Goes OFF on Republican Senator’s ‘Right-Wing Internet’ Claims About His Net Worth

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took aim at GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) on Wednesday after Mullin accused the self-proclaimed democratic socialist of making millions of dollars in the free market economy – a common jab at Sanders from the right.

Mullin went after Sanders during a Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing in which Sanders grilled former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz over the company’s union-busting efforts.

“Well, let me respond. The senator did mention my name, I think. And I think you’ve got an all-time record here. You made more misstatements in a shorter period of time than I have ever heard,” Sanders began his rebuttal.

“Please correct me,” Mullin shot back.

“Well, if I’m worth $8 million. That’s good news to me. I’m not aware of it. That’s a lie. All right,” Sanders added.

“Part of public records,” hit back Mullin.

“You’re probably looking at some phony right-wing internet stuff. It ain’t true,” Sanders said to laughter. “You should read beyond that. It is not true.”

“It’s part of public record,” insisted Mullin.

“No, it is not public record,” Sanders hit back as the two spoke over each other.

“Ok. Well, you made $1.7 million on your book,” Mullin said.

“It is not public record,” Sanders shot back as Mullin repeated himself. “Excuse me! I’ve got the mic now. Number two–”

Mullin interrupted again.

“You had your time. You had your time. All right. You’re not telling the truth. Second of all, you got no evidence that I have ever said that all CEOs are corrupt. I have never, ever said that,” Sanders continued.

“Probably not all,” Mullin interjected as the two shouted over each other.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) gets into a heated exchange with Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) amid the Senate’s hearing over Starbucks’ union policies: “I think you got an all-time record here: You've made more misstatements in a shorter period of time than I have ever heard.” pic.twitter.com/qMSjmI7LK8 — The Recount (@therecount) March 29, 2023

“You shouldn’t say it,” Sanders can be heard saying as he regained the floor, concluding:

[W]hat this hearing is about is whether or not you talk about being pro-union. Really? What this hearing is about is whether workers have the constitutional right to form a union. The evidence is overwhelming, not from me, but from the National Labor Relations Board. Is that time, after time, after time, despite what Mr. Schultz is saying, Starbucks has broken the law and has prevented workers from joining unions to collectively bargain for decent wages and benefits.

Watch the full clip above.

