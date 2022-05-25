The Federalist Has a Solution For School Shootings: Prevent Your Kids From Being ‘Sitting Ducks’ at School By Homeschooling

Multiple reforms to address to gun violence have been suggested following the Texas elementary school shooting that left more than 20 dead, from tighter gun laws to increased security at places like schools. The Federalist’s Jordan Boyd has a different suggestion: avoid schools altogether and teach them at home.

In a Wednesday piece, Boyd argues parents simply can’t “trust” schools to keep students and teachers safe. One of the reasons they can’t keep students safe, according to his argument, is because teachers are often barred from carrying guns themselves. She suggests educators should be trained on gun safety and carrying to protect students, rather than schools acting as gun-free zones.

“Schools should be a safe place for children to learn, but saying ‘guns have no place here’ only stops good people with kids’ best interests in mind from being able to protect them,” wrote Boyd.

Fox News reported on Wednesday that the Texas shooter did exchange shots with an officer on the Uvalde school campus, which did not stop him from entering the building, barricading himself in a classroom, and opening fire.

The only way to truly guarantee a child’s safety today from the potential of shooters targeting their schools is for parents to take on homeschooling responsibilities, she argued, something that has become more popular in recent years, especially among conservatives.

At home, Boyd continued, children are in a “controlled environment where guns can be safely carried for self-defense.”

A U.S. Census report found last year that homeschooling rates also saw a significant increase in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You can’t protect your kids from everything,” Boyd wrote. “There’s no telling when a crazy gunman might open fire in a movie theater or a grocery store. You can, however, do your best to prevent them from being sitting ducks at frequently targeted locations such as schools by keeping them by your side.”

