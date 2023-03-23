‘The Former President Is Lying’: Fox News’s Cavuto Hits Trump Over Attacks on DeSantis

Neil Cavuto accused former President Donald Trump of lying about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s record.

Trump has escalated his attacks on the governor, who seems poised to announce a bid for the Republican nomination. That would put him on a collision course with the former president, who has already declared.

“Florida was great long before Ron DeSanctus got there,” Trump said in a video last week, using one of his nicknames for the governor. This week, he said DeSantis is weak on crime and also embraced lockdowns during the pandemic.

On Thursday’s Your World on Fox News, Cavuto addressed Trump’s attacks.

“I don’t know any other way to say it,” he began. “The former president is lying about the record of Governor DeSantis. He’s lying about how far he went to deal with shutdowns that were going across the country, but not going on in Florida. He’s lying about some of his accomplishments in the past.”

Cavuto asked guest RealClearPolitics cofounder Tom Bevan if it’s possible Trump’s behavior “boomerangs” back at him to hurt his candidacy.

“Well, it depends on how many people are in the race,” he replied. “If we’re talking about the Republican primary – if it’s DeSantis and four or five others – then his 30 or 34% might be enough of a plurality to win out.”

“So, he could still get the nomination you think, but that same math might not help him in a general election as things stand now?” Cavuto asked.

“That’s right,” Bevan answered. “The cautionary tale for Republicans in 2022 was that they lost independents, and given where the economy was – 8% inflation, $4 a gallon gas, Joe Biden’s job approval rating in the low 40s – the fact that independents didn’t vote overwhelmingly against the Biden administration and the Democrats in 2022? Republicans have to win independents, and Donald Trump has trouble with independents in a general election setting.”

Watch above via Fox News.

