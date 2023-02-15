‘The Gestapo and KGB All Wrapped Up Into One’: Trump Slams DOJ Investigations into Him

Former President Donald Trump blasted the Department of Justice’s investigations into his actions before the Capitol insurrection and his mishandling of government documents, likening the efforts to the Nazi secret police and a Soviet intelligence agency.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is probing whether Trump or his allies committed crimes in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol, where a mob of his supporters delayed certification of the 2020 election. Separately, Smith is investigating Trump’s mishandling of government documents he was supposed to give to the National Archives upon leaving office, but instead took with him to his Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Wednesday, Trump criticized Smith on Truth Social and accused him of leaking information to the press.

“Radical Left (Trump hating!) Special ‘Prosecutor’ Jack Smith is leaking to the Fake News Media like a sieve,” Trump wailed. “He is going absolutely crazy trying to nab the political candidate who is way ahead of his ‘boss’ in the polls, and won the 2020 Presidential Election, except for the fact that it was RIGGED. He’s got a job to do, and is working hard to scare & intimidate witnesses, even lawyers who have never seen such antics before. He should be looking at Election Fraud, & who SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN!!!”

The Capitol riot occurred after Trump claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him. Though the allegation is false, many of his supporters believed it. Some were so angered, they attempted stop the peaceful transfer of power.

In a subsequent post written shortly after the broadside against Smith, Trump bemoaned a “weaponization,” presumably of the DOJ.

“Our once great Country has never seen Political Weaponization like they are seeing today,” he said. “This is the Gestapo and KGB all wrapped up into one. We’ve got to take our Country back and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith special counsel in November after Trump declared his candidacy for president in 2024. Garland said Smith’s job is to helm “two ongoing criminal investigations” into to Trump and his inner circle.

“The first, as described in court filings in the District of Columbia, is the investigation to whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote held on or about January 6, 2021,” the attorney general said at the time. “The second is the ongoing investigation involving classified documents and other presidential records as well as the possible obstruction of that investigation, referenced and described in court filings in a pending manner in the Southern District of Florida.”

