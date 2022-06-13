Trump Official Tells Jan. 6 Committee a ‘Definitely’ Drunk Giuliani Fueled Trump’s Stolen Election Belief

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol that Trump campaign lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was drunk on election night.

In recorded testimony, which was played during a committee hearing Monday, Miller told committee investigators during a discussion with Giuliani, campaign manager Bill Stepien, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Miller said Giuliani was intoxicated.

“Was there anyone in that conversation who in your observation had had too much to drink?” a committee investigator asked Miller.

“Mayor Giuliani,” said Miller.

“Tell me more about that. What was your observation about his potential intoxication during that discussion about what the president should say when he addressed the nation on election night,” asked the investigator.

“The mayor was definitely intoxicated but I do not know that his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example,” replied Miller.

Prior to Miller’s recorded comments, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) initially presented the accusation Giuliani of drunkenly telling former President Donald Trump he won the 2020 election.

During a scorching opening on Monday of a hearing by the House committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, Cheney, the committee’s ranking member, accused Giuliani of being “apparently inebriated.”

“You will also hear testimony that President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist that the vote counting stop to falsely claim everything was fraudulent,” said Cheney. “He falsely told the American people that the election was not legitimate. In his words, ‘a major fraud.’ Millions of Americans believed him.”

Monday’s hearing consists of witnesses spread across two panels. The first includes former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, who came under fire from Trump and his allies for his team being the first network to call Arizona for now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Stepien was scheduled to appear, but “due to a family emergency” will not do so, said the committee. Instead, “his counsel will appear and make a statement on the record.” The family emergency is reportedly his wife going into labor.

