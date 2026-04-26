President Donald Trump told 60 Minutes he was shocked at how fast the shooter at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner ran during his attempted killing spree, with Trump saying he looked like a “blur” on the security footage.

“I think the NFL should sign him up,” Trump said on Sunday. “He was fast.”

Trump’s remark came after correspondent Norah O’Donnell asked him how the gunman was able to “get that close.”

The president defended law enforcement and the venue security at the Hilton in Washington, D.C., saying it was easier said than done to block the shooter from attempting to dart into the event. The security footage showed the shooter racing past the venue’s metal detector and several security guards.

“I’m a big fan of the people of law enforcement, and some of these people — they may be crazy, but they are not stupid, and they figure things out,” He ran 45 yards, they say. He just went to it and then boom, popped through.”

Trump continued, “when you look at it on tape, it’s almost like a blur. But it was amazing, because as soon as they saw that, you could see them draw their guns. They were so professional.”

You can watch the footage Trump described below:

Cole Tomas Allen — the 31-year-old suspected shooter — appeared to have been motivated by conspiracy theories about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein; he wrote in his manifesto that Trump was a “pedophile” and “rapist” who needed to be killed.

While Trump was complimentary of his speed, he said Allen was “probably a pretty sick guy.” Trump said the manifesto showed Allen had been radicalized and held “anti-Christian” beliefs; he also said Allen’s siblings had complained to police about him being a threat to society.

Those comments echoed what Trump said at a press conference late on Saturday night, where he said it was obvious Allen was “sick” and a “thug.”

Watch above via CBS.

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