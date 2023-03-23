MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell harshly ridiculed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) over his attempt to get the Manhattan District Attorney to answer questions about an investigation he is conducting.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg has reportedly been mulling whether to indict former President Donald Trump for falsifying business records to hide a payment to Stormy Daniels, with whom Trump supposedly had an affair. The $130,000 was meant to keep her silent.

Jordan, who has long been an attack dog for Trump, wrote Bragg to request he appear before the House to answer questions and turn over documents in his probe. Oversight and Administration Committee Chairs James Comer (R-KY) and Bryan Steil (R-WI) also signed the request to Bragg.

The district attorney fired back in a letter to the men on Thursday in which he called the request “an unprecedented inquiry into a pending local prosecution.” He claimed it is “unlawful.”

“New York City had courtrooms 135 years before Ohio did, and today, it showed,” O’Donnell began Thursday’s edition of The Last Word. “An Ohioan who is a graduate of Capital University Law School, but has never passed the bar exam – so is not a lawyer – Congressman Jim Jordan got a reply to his letter from Harvard Law School graduate Alvin Bragg, the district attorney of Manhattan.”

O’Donnell went on to call the D.A.’s reply “humiliating” for the congressman.

“Alvin Bragg’s reply letter to Jim Jordan is the single most humiliating letter ever received by a chairman of the House Judiciary Committee – every one of whom has known much more about the law than Jim Jordan.”

The MSNBC host quoted from the letter, including one instance where Bragg called Jordan’s request “an unlawful incursion into New York’s sovereignty.”

Bragg further stated that “it is clear that Congress cannot have any legitimate legislative task relating to the oversight of local prosecutors enforcing state law.”

O’Donnell then pointed to an excerpt from the letter where Bragg appeared to offer Jordan a Trojan horse.

“Alvin Bragg made Jim Jordan an offer that he can refuse and probably will refuse,” he said before quoting the letter again.

“The DA’s office therefore requests an opportunity to meet and confer with committee staff to better understand what information the DA’s office can provide that relates to a legitimate legislative interest and can be shared consistent with the District Attorney’s constitutional obligation,” it read.

“Jim Jordan and his staff would be right if they regard such a meeting as a trap,” O’Donnell said. “It would be a trap by smart people of stupid people. The unprofessional hacks who work for Jim Jordan, including any of those who may have passed the bar exam somewhere, now have the choice to travel to New York City to be interviewed in a Manhattan district attorney’s office about what they’re up to. They would be surrounded by prosecutors taking notes on everything they say. Jim Jordan is out of moves with Alvin Bragg at the end of round one.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

