‘This Country Needs You’: Watch Gosar’s Shocking Response When Man Tells Congressman He May Have Shot Migrants

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) responded to a man who claimed he’d shot migrants by telling him that “this country needs you.”

In a video posted on Twitter by Lauren Windsor of Under Current, a man approaches the congressman while wearing a hidden camera.

Windsor and her team famously pose as conservatives and speak to Republican politicians to get them to let their guards down.

“I’m actually a huge fan of everything you’ve done for election integrity and everything,” the man tells Gosar, referring to the congressman’s false claims about the 2020 election being stolen from Donald Trump. “I’m just–especially protecting our southern border. My family’s ranch is down in Yuma and we have illegals on our land a lot. We’ve shot at them and you know, our Second Amendments rights to stand our ground. I’m worried that the Democrats are gonna send me to jail.”

In a ruse to expose tolerance for violence against immigrants, we told GOP Rep. Paul Gosar that we've been shooting "illegals" on our ranch in Southern Arizona. Said Gosar: "Say a prayer because this country needs you. There’s a bunch of people that are ready to go into action." pic.twitter.com/V5j6W3tEA3 — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) October 27, 2022

“They have more rights than we do,” replies Gosar, who earlier this year took heat for addressing a white nationalist conference via video.

“Yeah, it’s like I can’t shoot them when, you know, as they cross the border and stuff,” the man continues as Gosar nods. “I mean, I think I might’ve hit someone. I might’ve hit someone and I’m like, I was distressed about it for a week.”

The man thanks Gosar again.

“You’re certainly welcome,” he responds.

Gosar extends his hand and shakes with the man.

“Say a prayer because this country needs you,” Gosar tells him. “There’s a bunch of people that are ready to go into action.”

A woman off camera then asks if Gosar supports pardons for citizens who shoot migrants trying to cross the border. Gosar replied he’s optimistic about such a possibility if Republican Kari Lake is elected governor next month. The congressman then gets up and bids them farewell.

