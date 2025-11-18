‘This Is It’: Kara Swisher Makes Bold Prediction Epstein Files End Trump’s Presidency Early

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher predicted on the most recent episode of her Pivot podcast with co-host Scott Galloway that the slow release of the Epstein Files is the scandal that will finally take President Donald Trump down.

Galloway, who admitted he had been wrong to dismiss the Epstein-Trump connection early on, pushed Swisher to lay out exactly how Trump unravels, while arguing that Trump has installed too many loyalists in the government for this or perhaps any scandal to bring him down.

“For him to be this panicked, it just looks and smells and feels like there’s something really ugly here. And typically with a crime, it’s not the crime itself that you get in trouble for, it’s the cover-up,” Galloway said, adding:

Martha Stewart wouldn’t have gone to prison if she said, ‘Yeah, I traded on insider information. I didn’t know what I was doing. I’m really sorry.’ It was her lying and trying to cover up. Americans actually, although I don’t think they’d forgive him for this, but in general, Americans like to forgive. What they hate is people who won’t come clean. So I don’t—and his body language is so extraordinary. I wonder if this is the event, the kind of singularity or the apex predator, and that is people start fleeing from him. But I have a bad sense of this stuff.

“You are starting to see it in the polling numbers, including especially with Republicans, actually. The Republican numbers are down, and then all of a sudden, all his defenders are now trashing him, which is interesting to watch,” Swisher replied.

“But who is that? I mean, other than [Nancy] Mace and—” Galloway challenged.

“I don’t—Catturd, et cetera, those people. They are, they’re starting to really—the thing they’re most mad about is him insulting American workers over Chinese workers,” Swisher replied, adding:

They’re not mad about pedophiles, they’re mad about American workers, whatever. They’re mad people.

“I’ll put it back to you, because I have been just so wrong on this for so long. What I thought—” Galloway pushed.

“I think so, I do think this is it. Because I do believe—” Swisher insisted as Galloway asked, “When you say ‘it,’ what happens?”

“Well, I think more will be—I think he can—it may not get—I think if it’s going to pass the House, I have a feeling it might pass the Senate, because you don’t want to be on record as trying to quash this kind of stuff. He’ll get to his desk, he’s going to have to veto it, right? He’s going to veto it. If he vetoes it, it might not get out, but it will then get out,” Swisher replied as Galloway challenged for more detail. She added:

More stuff. To me, what has to happen, these emails—and by the way, I spent all day reading them—these emails are problematic enough. There’s a photo, and Epstein has referred to it. There’s a video, there is definitely a photo of him in some fashion, and that will get out. And then it’ll—because as you said, visual stuff is what people respond to. People are very upset about the East Wing, because visually, it’s repulsive to look at. So if there’s a photo, I think the pussy-grabbing thing was voice, which was problematic enough, but there’s a photo like what happened to [Prince] Andrew, I think it’s game over, and then we have President f*cking JD Vance.

“But if forced to speculate, the thing that I think I would guess happens, when you have a sycophant, unusual gentleman running your FBI that is claiming the files have been released to the extent that is legally possible, which is a lie, and you have your own personal attorney running the DOJ, I just wouldn’t put it past them to do what I would call a soft release,” Galloway pushed back, adding:

That is, they release stuff and claim it’s a full release, and it just says the names of all these Democrats. But quite frankly, why would we think it’s not above them to engage in the corruption of bastardizing, lying, and altering it here when they have implanted or embedded up and down the supply chain, a group of corrupt people?

“I’m a big believer, as people know, when I covered Silicon Valley and the leak, and I think there’s going to be people leaking this stuff over, and it’s going to be drip, drip, drip. And this is something I think—it would be super ironic that this guy gets taken down by emails,” Swisher replied.

“You love that,” Galloway quipped.

“Hillary Clinton must be like—they were on her, it was a big joke on the Internet. The thing that was on her server was she was trying to help a young girl get out of Afghanistan, was what got leaked for her. And for him, it’s all this terrible stuff,” she replied.

“I would say this is worse,” Galloway agreed.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. Anyway, we’ll see what happens. I think this—I just, I don’t know. I feel like we’re gonna have President JD Vance by the end of 2026. I get it, but he is the vice president,” Swisher replied.

“Wait, hold on. You think this ends his presidency prematurely?” Galloway followed up.

“Yes. He’ll be sick, he’ll be—yeah, I do. I think he’s not gonna make it to the end,” Swisher said.

“Be careful what you wish for. I think JD Vance is scarier,” Galloway shot back.

“I agree. Hello, I just called him a couch f*cker to San Francisco,” Swisher joked.

“JD Vance is all of the calories with none of the great taste of stupidity that doesn’t get things done. This guy is– you want Peter Thiel to be president? Because that’s who’s going to be president,” Galloway insisted.

Watch the full conversation above.