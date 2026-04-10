Trump Warns Iran It Has ‘No Cards’ Ahead of High-Stakes Negotiations

President Donald Trump warned Iran that it has “no cards” as the U.S. prepares to sit down at the negotiating table with the Islamic Republic this weekend to end the war between the two longtime enemies.

Speaking out on his Truth Social account on Friday, Trump served the regime a reminder one day before Vice President JD Vance is to arrive in Pakistan for talks.

“The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways,” Trump posted. “The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!”

Also Friday, Trump posted: “The Iranians are better at handling the Fake News Media, and “Public Relations,” than they are at fighting!”

It’s the latest in a series of aggressive jabs the president has aimed at Iran.

Over the weekend, Trump posted: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

He followed up on Tuesday morning, promising to end a “whole civilization” if a deal was not reached by 8 p.m. that night.

Trump later celebrated an eleventh-hour agreement, calling it a “big day for World Peace!”

The Trump remark on Friday was reminiscent of what the president told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a contentious Oval Office meeting last year.

“Let me tell you, you don’t have the cards,” Trump told Zelensky at the time. “With us, you have the cards. But without us, you don’t have any cards.”

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