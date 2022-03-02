Ron DeSantis Says French Would ‘Probably’ Do Nothing If Putin Invaded France

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) claimed France would “probably not” do anything if they found themselves getting invaded by the Russians.

DeSantis held a press conference on Wednesday where he was asked for his thoughts on Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The governor called Putin “an authoritarian gas station attendant” who is “being fueled because America is not serious about energy independence right now, and Europe is not serious at all.”

“So Europe is funding this guy,” DeSantis said, “so he has the ability now to go in and flex muscle.”

DeSantis voiced admiration for the Ukraine’s resistance to Russia while offering his assessment that Putin miscalculated how difficult the invasion will be for his country internationally. This, inevitably, led to DeSantis shaming France when he suggested the country would just submit to Putin without a fight if they were facing Russia’s military.

I don’t think this going to work out for him the way that he wanted to, and you know, when you see people who are willing to fight, it’s inspiring to see these people just grab rifles who are civilians and going out there and fighting to ward off the Russian army. A lot of other places around the world, they just fold the minute there’s any type of adversity. I mean, can you imagine if he went into France? Would they do anything to put up a fight? Probably not.

