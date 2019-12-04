In a particularly loud opening statement, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee railed against the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, casting it as a hastily orchestrated “railroad job.”

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) went after the process as futile, accusing the Democrats of already drafting articles of impeachment despite carrying out an inquiry. He also mocked Wednesday’s hearings, in which constitutional law experts were set to testify on allegations Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.

“There’s no whistleblower!” Collins shouted at one point.

Collins closed his opening statement by reading off quotes from Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the chairman on the House Judiciary Committee, criticizing the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton. They comments included a very Trumpian one: “This partisan coup d’état will go down in infamy in history of our nation.”

Watch above, via CNN.

