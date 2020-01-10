Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) apologized on Friday for claiming Democrats are “in love with terrorists” — less than two hours after he defended the comments on Fox News.

“Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week,” Collins declared in a series of Twitter posts. “The comment I made on Wednesday evening was in response to a question about the War Powers Resolution being introduced in the House and House Democrats’ attempt to limit the president’s authority.”

“As someone who served in Iraq in 2008, I witnessed firsthand the brutal death of countless soldiers who were torn to shreds by this vicious terrorist. Soleimani was nothing less than an evil mastermind who viciously killed and wounded thousands of Americans,” he continued. “These images will live with me for the rest of my life, but that does not excuse my response on Wednesday evening. I remain committed to working with my colleagues in Congress and with my fellow citizens to keep all Americans safe.”

Earlier this week, on the Democratic Party’s disagreement with President Donald Trump’s strike against Iranian Quds Force Supreme Commander Qasem Soleimani, Collins had remarked, “They’re in love with terrorists… We see that. They mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani.”

But less than two hours before Collins’ apology on Friday, the congressman had defended his remarks on Fox News.

“I understand their frustration,” he proclaimed, adding however, “When I look at this and see them coming to the floor and saying that the president assassinated Soleimani… It’s a little personal for me.”

