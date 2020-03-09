comScore

Rep. Matt Gaetz and Doug Collins Quarantine Over Contact With CPAC Patient, Days After Meeting With Trump

By Charlie NashMar 9th, 2020, 4:23 pm

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced they would be self-quarantining on Monday after coming into contact with an individual at CPAC who tested positive for the coronavirus, with Collins’ announcement being made just days after he visited the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with President Donald Trump.

“This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for coronavirus,” announced Collins in a statement on Monday. “While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution.”

“I will follow the recommendations of the House Physician and my office will provide updates as appropriate,” he continued.

In his own statement, Gaetz, who wore a gas mask on the House floor last week, said that he was “informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19,” has “received testing today and expects results soon,” and will “remain self-quarantined until the 14-day period expires this week.”

On Friday, Collins visited the CDC with President Trump where the president held a press conference.

Gaetz has also spent time with President Trump since CPAC.

Collins are Gaetz are just the latest Republicans to self quarantine after a CPAC attendee tested positive for coronavirus.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) both announced they were self-quarantining on Sunday.

