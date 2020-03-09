Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced they would be self-quarantining on Monday after coming into contact with an individual at CPAC who tested positive for the coronavirus, with Collins’ announcement being made just days after he visited the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with President Donald Trump.

“This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for coronavirus,” announced Collins in a statement on Monday. “While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution.”

“I will follow the recommendations of the House Physician and my office will provide updates as appropriate,” he continued.

This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for #COVID19. While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. Full statement → pic.twitter.com/74oeaYOBYR — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 9, 2020

In his own statement, Gaetz, who wore a gas mask on the House floor last week, said that he was “informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19,” has “received testing today and expects results soon,” and will “remain self-quarantined until the 14-day period expires this week.”

Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020

While the Congressman is not experiencing symptoms, he received testing today and expects results soon. Under doctor’s usual precautionary recommendations, he’ll remain self-quarantined until the 14-day period expires this week. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020

On Friday, Collins visited the CDC with President Trump where the president held a press conference.

Goodness. Collins was at the CDC with Trump on Friday, per @Kevinliptakcnn https://t.co/zCTCRYe9Vq — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 9, 2020

During my visit to the @CDC with @realDonaldTrump on Friday, I saw firsthand how the administration and our health officials are working to contain #coronavirus. Rest assured, the resources are in place to help protect the American people from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/Dee2TfFPtr — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 8, 2020

Doug Collins, who has self-quarantined, greeting Trump in Georgia last week (AFTER CPAC) pic.twitter.com/EY0qeVIIHe — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 9, 2020

Gaetz has also spent time with President Trump since CPAC.

GAETZ, per the White House pool, was just on Air Force One with Trump. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 9, 2020

Collins are Gaetz are just the latest Republicans to self quarantine after a CPAC attendee tested positive for coronavirus.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) both announced they were self-quarantining on Sunday.

