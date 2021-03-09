Tim Ryan EXPLODES at Republicans on House Floor: ‘Stop Talking About Dr. Seuss and Start Working With Us!’

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) exploded on the House floor while Congress was voting on the Senate-passed version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, raging at Republicans for obsessing over Dr. Seuss instead of working with Democrats.

Dr. Seuss has been a popular topic in recent weeks, as Dr Seuss Enterprises announced it would cease publication of six books due to their insensitive or racist portrayal of people of color.

Despite the company discontinuing their own books — and gaining a profit from the move — many right-wing pundits and politicians framed it as a product of “cancel culture.”

Fed up with the push back Democrats have received regarding the Covid relief bill, and advocating for the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which provides support to union workers, Ryan lost it on the House floor.

“Mr. Speaker, one of the earlier speakers said this is the most dramatic change in labor law in 80 years, and I say, thank God,” Ryan exclaimed. “In the late 1970’s, a CEO made 35 times the worker, today, it’s 300 to 400 times the worker, and our friends on the other side running around with their hair on fire.”

“Heaven forbid we pass something that’s going to help the damn workers in the United States of America!” he continued. “Heaven forbid we tilt the balance that’s been going in the wrong direction for 50 years. We talk about pensions, you complain. We talk about the minimum wage increase, you complain. We talk about giving them the right to organize, you complain. But if we were passing a tax cut here, you’d be all getting in line to vote yes for it. Now stop talking about Dr. Seuss and start working with us on behalf of the American workers!”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

