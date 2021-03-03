Jason Chaffetz Claims that Only the Left is Responsible for Cancel Culture Mere Seconds Before Hating on the Dixie Chicks

After accusing the Left of being the sole driver of cancel culture, Jason Chaffetz got a stinging reminder about entertainers notably targeted by the Right.

In a debate on the Harris Faulkner-helmed Faulkner Focus Wednesday, the former congressman battled progressive Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall about the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop selling six of the children’s author’s books over racist and insensitive depictions.

“America is absolutely fed up with feeling like — and being lectured to — that they’re doing something wrong by playing with a Mr. Potato Head, or reading a Dr. Seuss book, or having Clarence Thomas ignored and pushed out of the public dialogue,” Chaffetz said. “There are so many things. It just seems every time we turn around, the Left and the Democrats try to take this cancel culture — I think it’s a very small minority. I don’t think it’s representative of all Democrats! But this cancel culture, they go out, they scare these companies, they hold them essentially ransom, and they try to plow through and push forward their agenda. And I think it’s fundamentally and totally wrong.”

Marshall, however, countered by arguing that progressives do not have a monopoly on cancel culture.

“It’s not the left doing this, not just the left,” Marshall said.

“It sure is!” Chaffetz said, interjecting.

“I’m old enough to remember a band called the Dixie Chicks,” Marshall shot back — invoking the country band who received massive conservative backlash for saying they were “ashamed” of then-President George W. Bush at a 2003 concert in London.

And just like that, Chaffetz seemed to be positioning himself for an about face on cancel culture.

“I hated them!” Chaffetz said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

