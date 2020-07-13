White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino publicly blasted White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci Sunday on Facebook.

Scavino posted a cartoon by conservative illustrator Ben Garrison which showed Fauci as a faucet flushing the economy down a sink, with labels including “Indefinite lockdown!” and “Shut up and obey!”

“Sorry, Dr. Faucet! At least you know if I’m going to disagree with a colleague, such as yourself, it’s done publicly — and not cowardly, behind journalists with leaks,” Scavino commented. “See you tomorrow!”

Dr. Fauci has faced an onslaught of criticism from the White House this past week, culminating in the White House reportedly sending reporters a list of contradictory statements that Fauci has made.

President Donald Trump told Fox News that Fauci had “made a lot of mistakes,” and according to the New York Times, President Trump “has long been dismissive of Dr. Fauci in private,” reportedly “taking note of the amount of time he spent on television and of when the doctor contradicted him during press briefings.”

Trump allegedly began growing frustrated with Fauci after he “expressed concerns about the efficacy” of hydroxychloroquine in treating those with the coronavirus.

