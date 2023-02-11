Toronto Mayor Resigns An Hour After Paper Exposes Affair with Staffer

Toronto Mayor John Tory resigned from his position approximately an hour after a media report revealed he had an affair with one of his staffers.

Tory, 68, did not deny the report, but instead confirmed he had carried on a months-long affair with a 31-year-old advisor. That news was first reported at The Star.

“I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part,” Tory said in his announcement to the press.

The mayor said he’s stepping down to avoid tarnishing the mayoral office and to focus on his family.

“I think it is important as I always had for the office of the mayor not to be in any way tarnished, and not to see the city government itself, but through a period of prolonged controversy, arising out of this error of judgment on my part, especially in light of some of the challenges facing the city,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie is temporarily stepping into Tory’s position. The Star reported that Toronto has 60 days to officially select a new mayor.

According to Tory, who was first elected in 2014, his affair began during the Covid pandemic and ended consensually. He has been married for more than 40 years.

“I am deeply sorry, and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions,” Tory said. “Most of all, I apologize to my wife, Barb and to my family who I’ve let down more than anyone else.”

Watch above via CBC News.

