Trump and Co-Defendant Nauta Shared Same Plane to Bedminster After Being Ordered Not To Discuss Case – CNN

Donald Trump and his co-defendant Walt Nauta boarded the same plane together in Miami bound for Bedminster Tuesday, very soon after the two men were ordered by a federal judge not to discuss the case against them, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The shared flight has left some wondering how the two co-defendants could spend that much time in the air together without talking about the forbidden subject.

CNN reporter Kristen Holmes said that Trump and Nauta actually plan to continue traveling together.

“I talked to a number of advisers again last night and today who say that nothing is going to change with his body man and co-defendant, Walt Nauta. Meaning, he will continue to travel with him, Walt will continue to travel with the former president. He’ll be at campaign stops, and he will be at Bedminster with him — he was there last night.

“Now, a couple things to note on this: there were a lot of questions as to what exactly happened. As we know, a judge ordered them not to have any communication about this case unless it was through their lawyers. There was also questions as to whether or not Walt would find another attorney or seek to separate himself from the former president. And right now, that does not appear to be happening in any way. I’m also told that not only did Walt fly back to New Jersey with the former president and several of their advisers — but so did Walt’s attorney and former President Trump’s attorney. There have been a lot of conversations about how the two of them get on a plane after a day like yesterday, and don’t fully talk about the case. Well, both of their attorneys were there, likely to make sure that that didn’t happen.”

CNN also reported that Nauta will enter a plea when he is arraigned in two weeks.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com