President Donald Trump called MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace a “3rd Rate Lapdog” who was “thrown off The View like a dog” in a Saturday night tweet after she came to the defense of Joe Biden.

Trump responded to a tweet from Fox News host Mark Levin, who bashed Wallace for alleging that “The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden.”

“One of MSLSD’s stable of dimwits, Nicolle Wallace, humiliating herself, again,” Levin wrote.

“She was thrown off The View like a dog, Zero T.V. Personas. Now Wallace is a 3rd rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC (Concast). Doesn’t have what it takes!” Trump replied.

This is not the first Trump has used “dog” as an insult against his political rivals. In 2018, Trump lauded former Chief of Staff General John Kelly for firing reality TV star Omarosa Manigault before calling her a “dog.”

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

