Tara Reade told the Associated Press in a report published Saturday that she did not include allegations of sexual assault in her alleged complaint against Joe Biden. The outlet also spoke to two others who corroborated her assault claims.

“I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable,” Reade told AP in a Friday interview regarding a complaint she filed about Biden. “I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault.”

The Associated Press also added to their report, “The AP has also spoken to two additional people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect their families’ privacy, who said Reade had told them about aspects of her allegations against Biden years ago.” Her claims have received increased interest after her former neighbor revealed Reade mentioned the assault to her back in the 90’s.

Reade told AP she wanted to include the assault allegations in the complaint but “chickened out” when she went to Senate Personnel Office. She said “uncomfortable” was the word she used to describe her interaction with Biden.

She alleges 27 years ago while working as a junior staffer for then Senator Biden that he pushed her up against a wall and “put his fingers inside me.” Biden denied the allegations in a Friday interview with Mika Brzezinski saying, “unequivocally, it never, never happened. It didn’t. It never happened.”

No complaint against Biden by Reade has yet to surface, and Biden denied the existence of such a complaint during his MSNBC interview on Friday.

“I am requesting that the Secretary of the Senate ask the Archives to identify any record of the complaint she alleges she filed and make available to the press any such document. If there was ever any such complaint, the record will be there,” Biden said in a statement.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]