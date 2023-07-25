Trump Campaign Accuses DeSantis of ‘Unholy Alliance’ With Biden DOJ: ‘Willing to Take the Side of Deranged, Marxist Prosecutors’

Donald Trump’s campaign released a statement accusing its chief rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, of “colluding” with the Biden administration’s Department of Justice in an “unholy alliance” on Tuesday.

“From inception, the DeSantis campaign was doomed,” it began, “Beginning with a total failure to launch, Ron DeSantis has warmly embraced establishment RINOs and Never Trumpers.”

The statement continued:

Despite millions of dollars spent to promote his candidacy, Ron finds a way to fall to new all-time lows with every coming poll. Now, amid yet another failed reboot, DeSantis and his establishment handlers have resorted to directly parroting the talking points of radical Leftists. When Ron DeSanctimonious was most recently summoned before donors to explain his flailing campaign, his top lieutenants admitted to lighting donor money on fire. Though, even more telling, a top DeSantis fundraiser confessed that their “strategy” relied on endless political prosecutions of President Trump by radical Leftist prosecutors. As the DeSantis campaign continues to utterly collapse, Ron has shown he’s willing to take the side of deranged Marxist prosecutors and the radical Left for any shot at stopping the nose dive that has left him in third place, heading only south.

Trump has been indicted twice already this year, and the former president has said he expects to be indicted a third time soon.

After his first indictment by a grand jury in New York on 34 counts of falsifying of business records related to hush money payments he made to former pornstar Stormy Daniels and an ex-Trump Tower doorman, DeSantis declared on Twitter that “The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head,” and was “un-American.”

“The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent. Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda,” he added, although he also professed not to “know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair” prior to the announcement of the indictment.

When Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury in June, DeSantis again came to his defense.

“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation. Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?” he asked before promising that “the DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all.”

