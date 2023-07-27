CNN Anchor Sara Sidner Shuts Down Republican Congressman For Calling CNN ‘The Left Wing’: ‘You Don’t Know My Politics!’

CNN’s Sara Sidner shut down Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) for calling CNN “the left wing” as Sidner pushed him for proof that President Joe Biden was tied to son Hunter’s allegedly criminal business dealings.

The interview devolved after Sidner asked if Burchett would vote to impeach the president.

“From the evidence I’ve seen, I would, ma’am,” Burchett said. “You’re talking $10 million from Burisma, you’ve got money coming from China — ”

“But even though there, there’s no evidence?” Sidner asked as Burchett kept talking.

“And there’s no evidence of anyone even paying taxes on this money — ”

“Yeah, but, there — right — But congressman, even, even though there’s no evidence that we’ve all seen, that’s been shown to the public?”

Sidner continued to press Burchett for verifiable proof linking Joe Biden to Burisma.

“Well, what was the, the dossier on Trump?” Burchett asked. “There wasn’t really any proof; it was all hearsay. And, now here you’ve got an FBI document, an official document, showing that. So, we can sit here and argue about it, and I get it. You know, you’ve got your base, I’ve got mine, but I’ve seen — ”

“I don’t have a base, I’m a journalist,” Sidner countered. “I don’t have a base, Democrat or Republican.”

“I understand ma’am, you work for CNN, but let’s be honest. You work for Fox, you’d be the right wing, and you all are the left wing. I get it — it’s politics — ”

“We’re not, I’m not. You don’t know my politics, sir, you really don’t know my politics!” Sidner hit back.

“Nobody believes that, ma’am. You can say that and you can have your fingers crossed under the table — ”

“But, again, sir, there has to be proof, sir. There has to be proof both with my politics, and with whether or not Joe Biden is involved in this. Thank you so much for coming on,” Sidner concluded.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

