Trump Claims He Has What It Takes to Be an Astronaut During Meeting with Artemis II Crew: ‘I’m Physically Very Good’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed he was fit enough to become an astronaut during a meeting with the Artemis II crew.

The president welcomed the crew to the White House on Wednesday afternoon following its historic trip to the moon. The four astronauts recently returned from a 10-day trip that saw them travel further into space than any human in history. NASA also has plans for a lunar landing within the next few years.

During his opening remarks at the meeting, Trump mentioned how difficult it was to become an astronaut. Then, he insisted he could’ve made the cut.

“And if you have any questions for any of us, feel free to ask,” Trump told the press in the room, “but we’re very proud of these people. They have unbelievable courage, unbelievable — a lot of other things, too, by the way. To get in there, you have to be very smart, you have to do a lot of things. Physically good, so I would’ve had had no trouble making it in. I’m physically very, very good. Maybe a little bit of a problem. I don’t know, [NASA administrator Jared Isaacman]. We’ll have to try it sometime. Is a president allowed to go up in one of these missions? We have no problem, right? We’ll have to try it. Congratulations very much.”

When the room was opened up to questions from the press, Trump was asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about the latest indictment against former FBI Director James Comey. When asked if he genuinely believed the “86 47” social media post was a threat against his life, the president said it “probably” was.

Watch above via Fox News

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