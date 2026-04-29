Erika Kirk Bashes Journos at WHCD Who ‘Attempted to Dehumanize’ Her

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Erika Kirk said she went to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner because she wanted to confront the mainstream reporters who have “attempted to dehumanize” her following the murder of her husband Charlie Kirk last year.

Kirk discussed the event while hosting The Charlie Kirk Show on Wednesday.

After explaining why she went to the dinner, she slammed reporters for posting videos from the scene, which she said turned into “utter chaos” as shots were fired in another assassination attempt on President Donald Trump. Kirk also ripped Jimmy Kimmel for his “cruel” joke about First Lady Melania Trump being an “expectant widow.”

“Everyone is asking why I even went to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. And it’s because many of the journalists in that room have attempted to dehumanize me, and I wanted to meet some of them face-to-face, quite frankly,” Kirk said. “Why have a conversation about me when you can have a conversation with me.”

She did not name any reporters in particular, but Kirk did compliment one unnamed reporter from The Daily Mail who she said came up to her and was “very gracious”; the reporter said she was sorry for Kirk’s loss and that she looked beautiful in her white dress.

“It is so nice to put a name to the face,” Kirk said she told the reporter. “Especially with all of the slander, the lies, accusations out there about my husband’s murder and myself.”

Kirk was a guest of Fox News at the annual event. She was seen smiling alongside Fox News anchor Lawrence Jones at the channel’s cocktail party ahead of the bash, before later rushing out of the venue in tears following the shooting.

Kirk, while donning a black shirt and black hat that read “FREEDOM” on it, then bashed reporters for recording the dinner as it turned into an active shooting. Kirk said it was representative of how broken the media world is.

“During an active shooting, these journalists are using their phones to capture moments for clips. They were so concerned with getting a video in a room with an active shooter that they could have accidentally and quite literally filmed themselves being shot,” she said.

She added that she believes the press and prominent commentators are responsible for the “systemic indoctrination and radicalization” of American citizens.

“This is what got my husband killed. This is what has led to three legitimate attempts on President Trump’s life,” she said.

Kimmel’s joke last week about Melania Trump being an “expectant widow” was a prime example of that, Kirk said.

“This culture we’re living in absorbs disagreement into personal betrayal,” she said. “It turns having an opposing viewpoint into a moral crime worthy of punishment.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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