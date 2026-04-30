Trump Demands Senate Republicans Kill the Filibuster, Argues ‘Dems Will Do It’ Right Away

President Donald Trump argued on Thursday that Senate Republicans should immediately terminate the Senate filibuster to pass their agenda “at a record clip” before the midterms, warning that Democrats would do the same if they win the Senate majority in November.

“How much abuse can the Republican Senate take from the Radical Left Lunatics in the form of Democrat Senators, before they BLOW UP (TERMINATE!) THE FILIBUSTER, and approve things at a record clip, including The Save America Act, that would be unthinkable without the Filibuster Termination??? The Dems will do it on the first hour of their first day. DO NOT BE STUPID!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump has long called for Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to end the filibuster, most recently to pass the House version of the funding bill to end the partial government shutdown and fully fund ICE.

The president has received strong pushback from inside the Senate GOP against nuking the filibuster, and Thune has made clear it’s a non-starter.

Thune has called eliminating the filibuster not a “realistic option” and said he is willing to take the blowback from the administration.

In late March, Trump increased his attacks on Senate Republicans, writing on social media, “It is time for the Senate Filibuster to END. Those weak and ineffective Republicans Senators that stand in the way of this should be exposed to the public. The Democrats are CRAZY!”

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