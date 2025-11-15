<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump said he has an “obligation” to sue the BBC for at least $1 billion because its doctored clip, making it look like he called for violence before the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, was even worse than 60 Minutes editing a “stupid” answer Kamala Harris gave last year.

The president shared his assessment in a sit down interview with GB News that aired on Friday night. Trump told reporter Bev Turner he believed the way 60 Minutes edited the Harris interview was “election interfering,” but that the BBC went a step further and was “election threatening.”

Here is how the president described it:

“They took her answer out and they gave her a totally different answer using her. At least they used her, but they took it from 20 minutes or something later in the interview. In other words, they took some other answer to a totally different question. And it was still a lousy answer. But it wasn’t election threatening, right? And we just settled that case.” “But that’s not as bad as what BBC did. BBC, actually, I mean, as bad as that was, they took her and her answer was terrible. It was long, horrible, stupid, so stupid. If anybody listening to it would have voted for Trump. Most of them did anyway, fortunately. “But what happened is they threw it out, just threw it out, and they took another one. They asked a question. They put a totally different answer. And through a series of weird events, just like the BBC was a weird [event] how we found out about it. One of their competitors reported it. You’ve got to give them credit. But in the 60 Minutes case we found out because they advertised it in a commercial and they used a little bit of that first answer, and then we found out she said, well, but that wasn’t on the show. It was a totally different answer. We found out through talent and luck. But BBC, what they did is worse.”

Trump was referring to The Telegraph report Panorama, the BBC’s longest-running investigative series, edited the footage of Trump to make it appear like he was urging his supporters to “fight” before the riot.

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell,” Trump was heard saying on the program, which aired in October 2024.

In reality, he said: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

The Telegraph’s bombshell report spurred the resignations of BBC Director-General and Editor-in-Chief Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness; both quit last weekend.

Trump has since threatened to sue the BBC for at least $1 billion — similar to how he sued Paramount, the parent company of CBS and 60 Minutes — for the deceptive editing job.

He reiterated that desire during his GB News interview.

I think I have an obligation to do it… This was so egregious,” Trump said. “If you don’t do it, you don’t stop it from happening again with other people.”

Watch above.