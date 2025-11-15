‘Wonderful Sidestep, Congressman!’ Fox’s Tomi Lahren Jabs Democratic Rep for Dodging Question on Schumer’s Future

Fox News anchor Tomi Lahren could only taunt Rep. Jack Auchincloss (D-MA) on his “wonderful sidestep” after the congressman dodged a question on whether Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has been a strong leader for Democrats — and whether he should remain a party leader.

Lahren asked Auchincloss about the present and future of the Democratic party when he joined The Big Weekend Show on Fox News on Saturday evening.

“I’ve got some tough questions for ya,” Lahren warned Auchincloss in the program’s first segment. “Do you think Sen. Schumer has been an effective leader and do you agree with some of those colleagues we just heard from that it’s time for that change?”

She was referring to the 17 Democrats in the House of Representatives that have called for Schumer to step down, in the wake of the deal to reopen the government earlier this week.

The Big Weekend Show had just run a compilation of several liberal Congress members saying they were ready for change, including Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) saying it was “time” for Schumer to go because he was “out of touch”; Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) made a similar comment, saying Dems need to “stop protecting this establishment status quo.” Fox News also included a clip from earlier this week where Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said “no one really knows” who is running the Democratic Party right now.

Auchincloss was not willing to join the chorus, though. He said his focus was on thwarting President Donald Trump and booting House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) from Congress in 2026.

Here is what he told Lahren:

“I don’t think Americans feel like Congress is working, period, right now. The appropriations process is dysfunctional, Congress has ceded way too much of its authority to the president on a host of issues — from tariffs to law enforcement to military use — and it’s critical that we disrupt the status quo. “But only Democrats can do that by taking back the House in 2026. That’s the Congressional leader I’m focused on getting rid of, Speaker Mike Johnson, because he’s allowed Congress to be sidelined at a time when Americans want Congress laser-focused on lowering costs.”

Lahren chuckled and told him, “that was a wonderful sidestep, congressman!” That comment drew a smile from Auchincloss, and they moved onto a question from Dr. Marc Siegel.

Watch above, via Fox News.