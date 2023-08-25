Trump Incredibly Claims He Never Heard The Words ‘Mug Shot’ Before He Had His Taken: ‘They Didn’t Teach Me That’ At Wharton

Donald Trump gave a 20-minute phone interview to NewsMax’s Greg Kelly Thursday night, where he made some unbelievable claims about mug shots, indictments, and his 18-co-defendants.

The interview came shortly after the former president was booked at the Fulton Co, Jail on charges he led an election interference conspiracy in Georgia to subvert the 2020 election.

“So, Mr. President, the fourth time, you were in custody today. It’s totally absurd, in my opinion, but what was it like? How did they treat you, what was the experience like today in jail?” Kelly asked.

“Terrible experience,” Trump answered. “I came in, I was treated very nicely. But, it is what it is; I took a mug shot, which, I’d never heard the words ‘mug shot.’ They didn’t teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance,” Trump said before railing about what he called “election interference” by a “radical-left district attorney.”

Trump later said, “In my whole life, I never knew anything about indictments, now I’ve been indicted, like, four times, and all by the radical-left. And it’s in coordination, absolutely in coordination with the Justice Department.”

As the interview went on, Kelly talked about Trump’s co-defendants, asking, “Do you view them, are you in this together? They say co-defendants, and, like, how do you view them? Are you one team?”

“I looked at some of the other mug shots, can you believe it? And Rudy is a tough guy, Rudy can handle it,” Trump said of his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, continuing:

Rudy shouldn’t be going through this, Rudy didn’t do anything…but I look at some of the other people, now, I didn’t know a lot of those people. I don’t know that I even met a lot of those people, but some I do. And their lives are destroyed by these maniacs. These are animals, these are vicious animals that have destroyed the lives of these people….and they don’t have a lot of money. And some of them did almost nothing; they don’t even know what they’re being charged for.

Watch the clip above via Newsmax TV.

