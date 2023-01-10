Trump Joins Mocking Of Fallon’s Covid Song, Laments ‘Lack of Talent’ on ‘Once Great’ Television

Former President Donald Trump has been particularly annoyed with late night television as of late.

While the Republican regularly takes to his Truth Social platform to blast President Joe Biden and other political enemies, he’s peppered in some digs at late night television this week, specifically targeting Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday and lamenting the loss of “talent” on television.

“The lack of talent on Late Night has killed the Ratings of once great (long ago) Television!” Trump posted in reaction to a song performed by Fallon last week on his show about a new Covid variant. The segment was widely mocked on social media after its airing.

Trump hasn’t alway been a Fallon critic as the comedian hosts one of numerous late night shows Trump previously appeared on, the two even going viral in 2016 when the Republican let Fallon comb through his hair. Fallon later expressed regret over the interview, for which Trump blasted the comedian.

In a Monday post, Trump went after the trend of dipping ratings for most late night hosts, blasting unnamed, but overpaid hosts for favoring the Democratic Party.

“Wow, those TRUMP Hating Late Night Network “Shows” are doing really badly…The worst ratings that those time slots have had (in Television History!). Why are the untalented fools who “host” paid so much? Does the DNC make a $contribution as a wing of the Democrat Party? They are all a total joke – Not Talent, No Laughs,” he wrote.

Trump recently voiced frustration with another former media ally recently, calling out Howard Stern. Trump, who used to be a frequent guest for Stern, said the show went to “hell” and blamed it on Stern supporting Hillary Clinton over him.

