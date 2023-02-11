Trump RAGES at Bill Maher and CNN First Thing In Morning Over Show He Definitely Did Not Watch

Former President Donald Trump woke up early to rage at Bill Maher and CNN over the regular segment that now airs on the segment — which Trump definitely isn’t watching.

Two years after Trump was banned from most social media for inciting the deadly January 6 attack, he is poised to return to them. Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated in November by self-described “Chief Twit” Elon Musk, and his Facebook account was also reinstated.

While he has yet to post on either platform, Trump is still active on his own site — where he ranted to his fellow users about CNN’s experiment of putting Maher’s “Overtime” segment on at 11:30.

Trump wrote at 7:38 Saturday morning:

So Ratings Challenged, FAKE NEWS CNN, which just had their lowest & worst numbers in History, wants to give wacky liddle’ Bill Maher a shot at bringing them back to just normal “bad” when Bill Maher suffers from the same affliction as CNN — BAD RATINGS! How’s that for television “programming?” Actually, there’s only one person that can save CNN — he’s done it for 6 years — “TRUMP,” but he’s not available, he’s going to WIN the Presidency for the THIRD time, & save our Country from going to HELL!

Trump and Maher have engaged in a long-running feud, and during last week’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted a chunk of his opening monologue to hitting back at Trump for calling him a low-rated “sleazebag”:

Speaking of blimps, Donald Trump is in the news. Yeah, he was. I can tell the 24 campaign is already on. You know, he had his first rally in South Carolina last week and I could tell it’s on because he’s going at me again. Yesterday, he called me a low ratings sleazebag. Oh. I do not have low ratings. Say what you want to. Oh. He says. I’m a low, a low-rated sleazebag who laughs at conservatives because he thinks we’re weak and stupid. He’s so weak and stupid!

