‘Are We Really on CNN?’ Bill Maher’s Overtime Makes Cable News Debut As He Asks, ‘Did They Go Nuts?’

Overtime, the afterword of Bill Maher’s Real Time on HBO, made its CNN debut on Friday night where the host and his guests answer questions from viewers.

Until Friday, Overtime aired on YouTube.

CNN announced the move in a press release on Monday after it had been reported the cable news network was looking to feature comedians to provide commentary at night.

At 11:30 p.m. ET, CNN Tonight host Laura Coates welcomed viewers back from commercial break.

“Now, I’m gonna turn it over to our friends at HBO for a new segment on our show each week following Real Time with Bill Maher,” Coates told viewers. “Bill and his guests answer viewer questions and bring their unique perspectives to topics that are driving the national conversation. We are so excited to bring you this lively discussion first every Friday night. Ladies and gentlemen, here is Overtime with Bill Maher.”

CNN cut to the show, which is filmed in Los Angeles.

“All right, here we are on Overtime,” Maher said, laughing. “Are we really on CNN now? CNN, what, did they go nuts? They’re putting us on there? No, I’m thrilled. The world needs a good CNN. I’m very happy that we can help out any way we can.”

Maher’s guests were New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

Overtime lasted 10 minutes and saw the panel discuss police brutality, Republicans gaining ground among Latino voters, and whether Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made too many concessions to gain the speakership.

In case you’re wondering, Maher and his guests avoided curse words, which are standard fare on Real Time.

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com