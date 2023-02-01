Trump Goes on Early Morning Rant Attacking DeSantis: ‘The Real Ron is a RINO GLOBALIST’

Former President Donald Trump attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a flurry of social media posts that blast his potential rival as a “RINO GLOBALIST.”

In what some skeptics may see as trying extra hard to find an intraparty foil to attack in the run-up to his 2024 election bid, Trump appears to have landed on DeSantis as his desired villain in this professional wrestling-inspired political drama.

It started Tuesday evening when Trump posted a short 10-second video of DeSantis from roughly five years ago arguing that he wanted to be like then-GOP congressional leader Paul Ryan:

DeSantis was asked by a reporter on Tuesday how he felt about getting attacked by Trump, to which the Florida Governor ostensibly took the high road before offering a clear dig at the former president by noting how he WON his re-election.

This appeared to anger Trump or at least elicited a response that read, “Remember, I was 233-20 in the Midterms, and got 1.2 Million Votes MORE than Ron DeSanctimonious in the Great State of Florida. Also, 12 Million MORE Votes in 2020 than in 2016, and Won!”

Trump then went on a binge of reposting many Truth Social posts which were critical of Ron DeSantis, though in one instance, he added the dig, “The real Ron is a RINO GLOBALIST, who closed quickly down Florida and even its beaches. Loved the Vaccines and wasted big money on “Testing.” How quickly people forget!

Lost in Trump’s anti-DeSantis criticism regarding the Vaccine and Covid lockdowns is that all of that happened while Trump was serving as president. The former president has taken credit for developing the vaccine and served as the Commander-in-Chief when the lockdowns occurred. So it’s unclear how this will play with a confused base of supporters.

