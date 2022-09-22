Trump Rails Against Pence Over House Bill to Prevent VPs from Blocking Electors: ‘HE COULD HAVE DONE IT’

Former President Donald Trump railed against his Vice President Mike Pence Thursday over a House bill that would prevent the Senate’s presiding officer from blocking election results.

Trump cited the passage of the bill as evidence Pence could have blocked the results of the 2020 election, which he has spent nearly two years claiming was stolen from him.

The Presidential Election Reform Act seeks to amend title 3 of the U.S. Code as it relates to reforming “the process for the counting of electoral votes, and for other purposes.”

The bill passed in the House 229-203, with nine Republicans voting in favor of it. None will be in the House next year after they either lost their primaries or chose retirement.

On Truth Social, Trump claimed the bill proves Pence could have chosen to block electors from states he contended cheated.

“The House just passed a Bill which prohibits the Vice President from doing what all the ‘great’ Democrat & RINO legal scholars said he couldn’t do, ‘under any circumstances,’ regarding sending election results back to State Legislatures,” Trump wrote. He added:

If the V.P. couldn’t do it, then why are they passing legislation saying he can’t do it. BECAUSE HE COULD HAVE DONE IT, and should have, based on large scale fraudulent election results. Would have been a different result. REPUBLICAN SENATORS SHOULD VOTE NO!

Pence has denied he had the ability to block certain slates of electors, calling Trump “wrong.”

The bill cites the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and states:

The Electoral Count Act of 1887 should be amended to prevent other future unlawful efforts to overturn Presidential elections and to ensure future peaceful transfers of Presidential power. The reforms contained in this Act are fully consistent with States’ constitutional authority vested by Article II to appoint electors; the reforms herein do not restrict the mode in which States lawfully appoint their respective electors or resolve related contests or controversies, but instead ensure that those appointments, and the votes cast by those electors, are duly transmitted to Congress.

