All 9 GOP House Members Who Voted to Pass Electoral Reform Act Are Not On the Ballot in November

The House passed the Presidential Election Reform Act introduced by Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Wednesday with nine Republicans voting in favor of the measure aimed at preventing another Jan. 6.

The bill introduced by two senior members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol would amned the law that governs how Electoral College votes are counted by the U.S. Congress.

“Notably, the legislation would make it more difficult for members of Congress to muck up the certification process with objections that aren’t based on legitimate concerns, and would clarify that the vice president’s role in counting electoral votes is strictly ministerial,” noted National Public Radio’s summary of the bill.

The nine GOP members who voted for the bill have all either announced they are not running for reelection or lost GOP primaries over their votes to impeach then President Donald Trump over his role on Jan. 6.

Those nine GOP members are:

Cheney

Kinzinger

Meijer

Herrera Beutler

Upton

Katko

Jacobs

Gonzalez

Rice

“Our bill reaffirms what the Constitution and existing law make plain: The vice president has no authority or discretion to reject official state electoral slates,” Cheney said speaking on the House floor before the vote.

Liz Cheney: “This bill has benefited from a wide range of input…Commentary from conservatives on our bill has been exceptionally positive… @WSJ @WSJopinion editorial board … Conservative @CatoInstitute … Conservative commentator @QuinHillyer said in @dcexaminer …” pic.twitter.com/YMOjSr6jjd — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 21, 2022

Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) have been working on a similar bill in the Senate and some version of the law is expected to make its way to President Biden’s desk ahead of the next Congress.

