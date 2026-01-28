Bruce Springsteen Drops New Song ‘Streets of Minneapolis’ Trashing ‘Trump’s Federal Thugs’ and ‘Miller and Noem’s Dirty Lies’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The Boss” is back — with a fury.

Bruce Springsteen is so livid over the shooting death of Alex Pretti that he released a new song on Wednesday in which he bashed President Donald Trump and his “federal thugs,” as well as the “dirty lies” he accused Stephen Miller and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem of telling.

The new song is dubbed “Streets of Minneapolis.” It starts off with Springsteen strumming on his acoustic guitar and a few hits on the snare drum as he belts out the opening lyrics:

Through the winter’s ice and cold / Down Nicollet Avenue /A city aflame fought fire and ice / ‘Neath an occupier’s boots King Trump’s private army from the DHS / Guns belted to their coats / Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law / Or so their story goes

His tune picks up speed from there, with Springsteen lamenting that Pretti and Renee Good were “left to die on snow-filled streets.”

Springsteen is then joined by background singers for the chorus, giving it a bit of a church choir vibe:

Oh our Minneapolis I hear your voice Singing through the bloody mist / We’ll take our stand for this land / And the stranger in our midst Here in our home they killed and roamed / In the winter of ’26 / We’ll remember the names of those who died /On the streets of Minneapolis

He then gives his recap of the Pretti shooting in the next verse, saying Border Patrol “beat up on his face and his chest” before the fatal shots were fired.

Springsteen sang that this is all part of the Trump administration’s push to “trample on our rights,” and warned that “if your skin is black or brown” that you “can be questioned or deported on sight.” The “Born in the USA” singer then praised the chants of “ICE Out” from protesters and insisted “our city’s heart and soul persists through broken glass and bloody tears.”

The new song should not come as much of a shock, considering Springsteen is well-known for his liberal politics and loathes President Trump.

A flannel-wearing Springsteen endorsed Kamala Harris for president in 2024, and he ripped the Trump administration for several minutes while performing in England last year.

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” Springsteen told the Manchester crowd in May 2025. “Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism, and let freedom ring!”

He also gave a two-minute speech earlier this month where he insisted ICE should “get the f*ck out” of Minneapolis.

You can hear his new song above.

