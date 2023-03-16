Trump Rips DeSantis and ‘Non-Entity’ Babylon Bee Over Payments the Governor Made to the Site

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis again, this time for paying the conservative satirical website, The Babylon Bee.

In a missive fired off on his Truth Social platform on Thursday night, Trump deployed his “Ron DeSanctimonious” moniker for the governor, who is widely believed to be considering challenging Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Trump also attacked the Bee, calling it “a non-entity”:

Why is Ron DeSanctimonious paying The Babylon Bee, a non-entity, $5,000 a month, so far $21,500, if he’s not running for President? Just because his Poll Numbers are tanking, probably because of his desire to cut Social Security and Medicare, doesn’t allow him to campaign without an announcement! You don’t spend that much money on The Babylon Bee if you’re running for Governor, in fact, you don’t spend money on The Babylon Bee if you’re running for anything

Trump attached a screenshot of payments from DeSantis to the satire site.

The Miami Herald reported in April 2022 that the governor paid the publication for “services related to online fundraising, according to state campaign finance records.”

“The governor’s campaign committee, as well as the associated Friends of Ron DeSantis political action committee, paid the conservative-leaning satire website The Babylon Bee a combined $15,000 last year for services related to online fundraising, according to state campaign finance records,” the Herald reported.

It is unclear when the payments Trump highlighted were made.

Trump regards the governor’s consideration of a run against him as an act of disloyalty after the former president endorsed him for his current position in 2018. This week, Trump pooh-poohed DeSantis’s tenure as governor, declaring, “Florida was great long before Ron DeSanctus got there.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com