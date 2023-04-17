Trump Sources Say He’s Looking for ‘TV Ready’ and ‘Loyal’ Woman to be 2024 Running Mate: Report

As the 2024 primary season starts to heat up with brutal ad exchanges between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) – so has the 2024 veepstakes. Right-wing website The Daily Caller published an article over the weekend claiming “Trumpworld is abuzz” with speculating and laying out the traits Trump is apparently looking for in a vice president.

The Caller’s Diana Glebova spoke to various Trump sources, who were “granted anonymity” so that they could “speak openly on a sensitive matter.”

Glebova lays out the conventional wisdom surrounding Trunmp’s 2024 vice president possibilities and notes that while DeSantis has not been ruled out, the current list of top choices includes “Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Elise Stefanik of New York, presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Republican Govs. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas and Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Kari Lake.”

“Trump will likely choose a female to be his running mate, sources close to the campaign said,” the article notes.

“I think he would very much be open to a female… it depends. I don’t believe in diversity for the sake of diversity when it comes to elections and political figures, but I think there are people out there that are female that would be good fits for him,” a GOP consultant familiar with Trump’s thinking is quoted as saying.

Another source, an “official supporting Trump’s election effort,” argued that with abortion now a main issue for many voters, a woman would “be an advantage to have on the ticket.”

Glebova offers details into what characteristics Trump is looking for. “We do know one thing about Trump, is that he puts a lot of weight on how well you present yourself. That really matters to him, so I suspect that will matter for his VP choice,” a source is quoted as saying, adding that Trump wants a running mate who is “TV ready.”

Another source close to Trump told the Caller that loyalty is a key qualification for him. “Loyalty. That’s the necessary characteristic of anyone who wants to be VP. President Trump and the movement was dragged down by disloyalty in the White House.”

The question of loyalty makes clear why Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, is never mentioned in the conversation as a possible repeat choice. Additionally, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis may well be off the table, given that Trump has accused both of being disloyal in challenging him for the 2024 GOP nomination, even though DeSantis has still yet to officially announce.

Trumpworld sources that spoke to the Caller also weighed in on some specific possibilities, swatting away the idea that Lake or Greene are viable options.

“What I will say that’s bullshit that’s always floating around is Kari Lake. Kari Lake will not be his VP pick. She’s running for Senate instead. I don’t think MTG will be his pick either,” a GOP official is quoted as saying.

Glebova concludes by bringing up one more name that is not regularly mentioned as a Trump running mate contender, but that should be on people’s radar: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

“I think Hawley is very, very interested in policy. I think he’s not interested in overshadowing Trump. He looks the part, he’s presentable, he’s pretty good on TV, and unlike Mike Pence, he’s actually aligned ideologically to Donald Trump,” the GOP consultant is quoted as saying. Hawley, however, has yet to endorse Trump’s 2024 bid, which the consultant concluded is not a good indicator the Missouri Republican wants the job.

