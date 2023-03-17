Trump Tells Farmers He Got Rid of the Death Tax Even For Those Who Hate Their Children – ‘Have Fun!’

Former President Donald Trump dropped an odd campaign video on Friday in which he boasts that “nobody in history did more for the farmers,” before going on a tangent about parents loving or not loving their children and the death tax.

“Nobody in history did more for the farmers of our country than I did. I got them 28 billion with a ‘B’ $28 billion from China based on how they were unfairly treated before me by the Chinese government,” Trump began, offering fairly ordinary rhetoric from the former president.

“They were treated very, very badly. People couldn’t believe it. Nobody’s going to win with the farmers. But Donald J. Trump, I got ’em $28 billion. I saved ethanol and I made farmers happy and rich again,” Trump continued. Notably, the $28 billion Trump boasts about was actually a tax-payer-funded bailout for farmers who lost access to foreign trade markets for their goods due to Trump’s trade tariffs.

“And they’re doing a fantastic job,” Trump continued, adding:

And you know what? Someday it will become time for them to leave this beautiful earth, and they’ll be able to leave their farm without taxes to their children. I got rid of the death tax on farms so that when you do pass away on the assumption that you love your children, you can leave it to them and they won’t have to pay tax. But if you don’t love your children so much and there are some people that don’t, and maybe deservedly so, it won’t matter because frankly, you don’t have to leave them anything.

After his remarks on parental love, Trump concluded, “Thank you very much. Have fun!”

Additionally, Trump did not officially get rid of the estate tax, although he did significantly increase the tax exemption. In 2001, for example, the exclusion amount was $675,000 per person, with everything else in an estate taxed at a %55 maximum top rate.

In 2023, the per-person exemption was $12.92 million and $25.84 million for a married couple. In 2026 the exemption amount will again decrease.

Watch the full clip above.

