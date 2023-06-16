Trump Vows to Make Former Hunter Business Partner ‘Flip’ On The Bidens When He Is President

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump made another campaign promise on Friday, vowing to “flip” Hunter Biden’s former business partner against the Bidens if he is reelected in 2024.

Trump’s vow comes amid accusations from both the former president and his allies that the U.S. justice system has been weaponized, which would appear to be exactly what Trump is promising to do. Trump’s vow to ensure a potential witness would “flip” in a federal investigation is a highly unusual campaign promise as presidents historically work to ensure the Justice Department operates independently.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform:

Why would Devon Archer “flip” on Joe and Hunter Biden when the DOJ & FBI don’t want him to flip. They are exerting no pressure on him, only on Republicans. He will flip in 2024, when I am President. There must be real accountability for crimes the likes of which our Country has never seen before!

Archer was subpoenaed by the GOP-led House Oversight Committee on Monday as part of the Republicans’ “investigating foreign nationals’ attempts to target and coerce high-ranking U.S. officials’ family members by providing money or other benefits in exchange for certain actions.”

Archer former sat on “the board of Ukraine-based private oil gas company, Burisma Holdings Ltd,” reported Newsweek on Friday. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the Oversight Committee, confirmed to the outlet that while Archer will not appear before the committee this week, “we are in communication with his attorney about him appearing another day.”

