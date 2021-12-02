Trump Wanted Ad of J.D. Vance Calling Him an ‘Idiot’ Pulled, Reportedly Worried Would Hurt 2024 Comeback

Former President Donald Trump “intervened in” the Republican primary for Rob Portman’s (R-OH) Senate seat by asking a pro-Trump political group to stop an attack ad against candidate J.D. Vance — fearing the ad may impact his own political future.

Political reported Thursday that Trump was upset by the Club for Growth’s ad, which showed Vance, a former Trump critic turned loyalist, insulting the former president.

The ad, which ran last month, showed a clip of Vance saying he was a “Never Trump guy” and calling Trump an “idiot.” Trump was so upset with the ad, that he reportedly called Club for Growth President David McIntosh and asked the ads be taken down.

Conservative Republican ‘Club For Growth,’ which supported Trump, Roy, Tuberville, Massie, Budd, R.Jackson and others in 2020, releases an ad hammering OH Sen candidate JD Vance the best way possible – simply using his own words. pic.twitter.com/54xqYwtHqx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 23, 2021

Politico reports:

According to three people briefed on the call, Trump told McIntosh the commercials could have the effect of driving down his popularity in Ohio, which he won by 8 percentage points in the 2020 election. Prior to the call, Trump had been stewing over the ads and had complained about them to people in his circle.

McIntosh reportedly showed Trump polling saying the ad did not hurt his popularity but made no comment on the report.

The Club for Growth ad is part of a larger trend in the Ohio GOP primary.

Mike Gibbons launched new attack ads earlier in the week which asked,

“Who’s cheering for the wrong team? J.D. Vance. Vance called President Trump ‘an idiot’ and ‘reprehensible.’”

“I’m a never-Trump guy. I never liked him,” Vance then says in the ad.

JD Vance is not on our team. President Trump made America safer, stronger and more prosperous than ever before. Trump fought for you and I’ll do the same as Ohio’s next U.S. Senator. Watch our latest ad that hits airwaves tomorrow. #OHSen pic.twitter.com/5AzYAE1wnG — Mike Gibbons (@MikeGibbonsOH) December 1, 2021

“I might have to hold my nose and vote for Hillary Clinton,” Vance adds as the ad wraps up. If the Politico report is any indication, Mike Gibbons’ campaign may soon be hearing from the former president as well.

