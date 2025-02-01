Trump White House Hits Selena Gomez TWICE Online Over Clip Of Her Weeping At Deportations

The Trump administration took aim at singer and actress Selena Gomez twice on social media Friday, days after she posted a clip on Instagram of her crying over President Donald Trump’s deportations of illegal immigrants.

The official White House X account shared a video of three women whose daughters were murdered by migrants and tagged Gomez in the post. Later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the video on her own account and also tagged the star.

In response to Gomez’s video, Tammy Nobles, Patty Morin, and Alexis Nungaray all responded to Gomez and spoke about the deaths of their children.

In a video that was only up for a few hours earlier this week, Gomez wept as she exclaimed, “I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked! The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything. I promise.”

Selena Gomez shares new Instagram story crying amid the deportation of Mexicans: “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” pic.twitter.com/9H7ojMhpCN — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025

In a video posted by the White House with Gomez tagged, Nobles asked “What about our children who were brutally murdered, and raped and beat to death and left on the floor by these illegal immigrants?”

Nungaray said in the clip she found Gomez hard to believe because “she’s an actress.”

Kayla Hamilton, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin were murdered by illegal aliens. Their courageous mothers had something to say to @SelenaGomez and those who oppose securing our borders. Watch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KfsqQGwhqj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 31, 2025

Morin described Gomez’s post as a “ruse to deceive people and garner sympathy for lawlessness.”

A couple of hours after the official Trump White House X account shared the video, Leavitt shared it on her account without comment – other than to tag Gomez.

The actress and singer did not respond after her video was widely circulated this week, leading to criticism mostly form conservatives.

The Trump administration said that a majority of people detained and deported in Trump’s first week in office were criminal migrants.