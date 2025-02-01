Trump White House Hits Selena Gomez TWICE Online Over Clip Of Her Weeping At Deportations
The Trump administration took aim at singer and actress Selena Gomez twice on social media Friday, days after she posted a clip on Instagram of her crying over President Donald Trump’s deportations of illegal immigrants.
The official White House X account shared a video of three women whose daughters were murdered by migrants and tagged Gomez in the post. Later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the video on her own account and also tagged the star.
In response to Gomez’s video, Tammy Nobles, Patty Morin, and Alexis Nungaray all responded to Gomez and spoke about the deaths of their children.
In a video that was only up for a few hours earlier this week, Gomez wept as she exclaimed, “I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked! The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything. I promise.”
In a video posted by the White House with Gomez tagged, Nobles asked “What about our children who were brutally murdered, and raped and beat to death and left on the floor by these illegal immigrants?”
Nungaray said in the clip she found Gomez hard to believe because “she’s an actress.”
Morin described Gomez’s post as a “ruse to deceive people and garner sympathy for lawlessness.”
A couple of hours after the official Trump White House X account shared the video, Leavitt shared it on her account without comment – other than to tag Gomez.
The actress and singer did not respond after her video was widely circulated this week, leading to criticism mostly form conservatives.
The Trump administration said that a majority of people detained and deported in Trump’s first week in office were criminal migrants.