Conservative attorney George Conway challenged Jake Tapper’s claim that Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court was a “big win” for Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day the court rejected Jack Smith’s request to immediately hear Trump’s claim that presidential immunity protected him from prosecution in the election subversion case.

“I want to issue a correction from your opening and from something you said last segment, that this is a ‘big win’ for Donald Trump,” Conway said while joining Tapper on CNN. “I don’t think this is a big win. I don’t think it’s a big deal.”

“It’s not a correction so much as a disagreement,” Tapper said and Conway agreed, “A friendly disagreement.”

“I think it’s not a big deal because I don’t think it’s going to affect the schedule that much, and I think it actually shows the weakness of Donald Trump’s immunity claim. And I say it as somebody, as Norm Eisen said to me in the green room, I’m the only person in the universe who ever won, wrote a brief that won, a Supreme Court immunity case… that was against the president — Bill Clinton, Paula Jones.”

Conway said he would not be surprised if the appeals court rendered a decision “in a matter of days.”

“I just don’t think there’s anything there to the claims that Trump has been making,” he said. “I think this case will be disposed of by the intermediate appellate court by the middle of January, by the third week in January at the latest. And I think at that point…the stay will lift and they can immediately start proceeding toward trial in the district court.”

Conway said that could happen as soon as March.

“What will happen at that point is the onus will shift to Donald Trump and his lawyers to go to the Supreme Court…and say, ‘Stop this! Stop this train now!’ So, all of a sudden, you’re gonna see a reversal, and Trump is going to say, ‘You’ve got to move fast! You’ve got to move fast!'”

Conway added that the case could still be tried in the summer.

“There’s another possibility I wouldn’t discount. Which is, this case is so meritless that the Supreme Court could just decide, we’re not going to hear it right now,” Conway said. He added, “The cases [Trump] relies on are civil cases, and that just does not carry on over to immunize a president from committing crimes against the very country he’s sworn to uphold the laws of.”

Also Friday, The Detroit News reported it had audio tapes of Trump and RNC chief Ronna McDaniel pressuring election workers not to certify the 2020 presidential election.

Watch the clip above via CNN.