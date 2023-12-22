‘McConnell’s B*tch!’ Steve Bannon Brutally Rips Republican Senator In Charge of Retaking the Majority in 2024

Former Trump White House adviser and campaign manager Steve Bannon went scorched earth on establishment Republicans in the U.S. Senate, singling out Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) – who is currently running the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“You know, this guy Daines this Montana. And if you’re in Montana, I hate to be brutally frank about this, but he is just Mitch McConnell’s bitch. Okay. Let me be blunt. He’s a gutless coward!” Bannon began, pulling no punches on his far-right podcast Friday.

“He hides behind the NRSC, this, this, this. And he’s he’s up kissin Trump’s ass all the time. Trump knows that all he’s pushing is Mitch McConnell guys, the guy out there in Montana is going to be another Mitch McConnell clone,” Bannon said, adding:

He raises the money. This is what happens with pressure. This is not going to happen again. President Trump knows who is. They know who MAGA are and they know who the phony ones are.

“And no offense in Montana. Commander is a fantastic guy. He was secretary of interior. I consider him a colleague, a guy I think highly of. But he’s just been not good enough as a congressman. Why? He’s a McCarthy guy and he votes the establishment, establishment order just like Daines, 1,000% establishment,” Bannon continued, taking a swipe at former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who is now a member of Congress from Montana.

“And now he’s after Matt Rosendale. That was one of the heroes. We went to the cowboy church that they had Eli Crane, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs. The pressure and hate on these guys is nonstop, but Matt Rosendale 100%, 120% is hardcore MAGA. And that’s what we need in the Senate,” Bannon continued, adding:

Now, you got Kari Lake and look, the Daines and them aren’t going to touch Kari Lake because they know she’s unbeatable in the primary. They’re trying to co-opt her all the time. But hey, that’s okay. You got to never get a raise that kind of money. You got to do what you got to do. But you know what Kari’s default positions are? Of course, you got these other people that we profiled here running for the Senate in Utah and other places. And they hate them all. Why? McConnell wants control, that evil, decrepit old man. Who right now is trying to get back into the big news out of Politico is how he’s trying to get back into it with Biden said cut another deal, just like the debt deal, just like all the spending. Remember, this is all because of the compromise and the collaborationist in the United States Senate. Yep, That’s what Daines is fighting for. We’re not dumb, dude. We were born at night, but we won’t be born last night. So we’re up there. You can go down and Mar-A-Lago all you want. You can kiss Trump’s ass all you want. And we’re going to out you all the time. You’re Mitch McConnell’s bitch. All you are is down there is is is a running dog for Mitch McConnell in the problem in the United States Senate today.

“And do you think we’re going to let more of that happen? I don’t care how I look. I love veterans that run, particularly people that have served,” Bannon continued, apparently referring to Tim Sheehy – the candidate Daines is backing to run for U.S. Senate in Montana.

“But to be brutally frank, a lot of these Navy SEALs and God bless them, the whole thing went a little too Hollywood. You got some guys thinking, these guys are just a little too. And you got you know, you got what [Dan] Crenshaw down Texas and others it just a little too woke last thing we need is another woke Navy SEAL in elective office particularly in the state of Montana where you got to get Tester out and Trump’s going to run 40 points ahead. So we’ll get more into that, more into the details,” he concluded.

Watch the full clip above via War Room.