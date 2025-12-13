Tom Homan Begs Democratic Politicians to ‘Please Stop’ Demonizing ICE Agents: ‘I Don’t Wanna Bury Anybody Else’

White House Border Czar Tom Homan is “begging” Democratic politicians to stop criticizing ICE and Border Patrol agents, saying their job is already hard enough and that they don’t need American politicians putting targets on their backs for apprehending illegal immigrants.

Homan made his plea during a press conference in San Diego on Saturday.

He was discussing how border crossings have plummeted during President Donald Trump’s first year back in office — hitting a 50-year low at the southern border; Homan said that work is being undermined by Dems who are publicly ridiculing ICE and Border Patrol agents for doing their jobs.

“I’m begging the politicians, the governors and mayors who constantly attack these men and women, please stop,” Homan said. “I don’t wanna bury anybody else. It’s not a joke, we’re out there enforcing laws.”

NOW – Border Czar Tom Homan: "I'm begging the politicians, the governors, the mayors who constantly attack these men and women, please stop… the men and women of ICE and Border Patrol are patriots. Hard stop." pic.twitter.com/pQD2BAxIMU — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 13, 2025

He did not call any politicians out by name, but there are a few prominent examples to point to this year.

Notably, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) have lambasted the Trump Administration for its crackdown on illegal immigrants, with Pritzker comparing ICE raids to Adolf Hitler rounding up Jews and other minorities in Nazi Germany.

“This is how authoritarian regimes do it,” Pritzker said in October.

And Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic socialist who will soon be New York City’s mayor, put out a video last week on how NYC residents can resist ICE agents.

No ICE or Border Patrol agents have died in 2025, it appears, based on news reports. The Cato Institute reported 15 agents died in 2021, which has been the most in a year since 2003. Homan said on Saturday that he has went to too many funerals since joining ICE in 1984.

“I go to bed every night and pray that no one dies during these operations, no one dies on the border. I’ve seen too much death,” Homan said. “And for those who don’t like me, wear my shoes for four years.”

He said ICE and Border Patrol agents were “patriots” who put their lives on the line to protect America, and added that, “despite what a lot of the media says, we are prioritizing public safety threats and national security threats.”

Homan added:

We will not rest until we make sure every public safety threat, every illegal alien, is removed. That’s the priority. But if you’re in the country illegally, you are not off the table.

