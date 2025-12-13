MS NOW’s Legal Expert Incorrectly Claims Trump Picture ‘Suggests’ He Is With ‘Minors and/or Survivors’ of Jeffrey Epstein

MS NOW senior legal reporter Lisa Rubin said a photo of President Donald Trump posing with several women who had their faces redacted “suggests” lawmakers believed he was with “minors and/or survivors” of dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein — but that was false.

The photo she was commenting on was part of a trove of Epstein-related images released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Friday. Trump is seen smiling next to six women who had black boxes put over their faces in the picture.

Rubin, when asked by host Ana Cabrera what stood out to her from the pictures, said the following:

One thing that stands out to me is the people whose faces are not redacted, as compared with images where we can see that the women have faces that are redacted or blurred out. That suggests to me that either the estate and/or the Committee believe that some of these women are either minors and/or survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Because there are other images — for example, including an image with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Bill Clinton and an unidentified couple, where both the man and the other woman’s faces are fully visible. That means that they know who that person is, in all likelihood, and that person is not someone they believe to be a survivor. On the other hand, then we see that picture with President Trump and those six women. That’s not to say President Trump is complicit in any wrongdoing, but it may be that he was photographed with people that they believe to have been trafficked or abused by Jeffrey Epstein and Glenn Maxwell.

That was not the case, though.

The New York Post reported the six women with Trump were were “adult women models” who were representing Hawaiian Tropic, the suntanning lotion company. The picture was taken at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 1998.

Those women were in their twenties when the picture was taken, The Telegraph reported.

“One of the women in the Mar-a-Lago photo told The Telegraph the US president was a ‘gentleman’ who went out of his way to ensure the group enjoyed their evening at his Florida holiday home,” the outlet reported.

Trump, when asked about the 95,000 Epstein-related pictures that were released on Friday, said it was nothing to get worked up about.

“I haven’t seen it, but everybody knew this man; he was all over Palm Beach, he has photos with everybody,” Trump said. “There are hundreds and hundreds of people that had photos with him. So that’s no big deal.”

Watch above via MS NOW.