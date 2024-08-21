Trump Declares ‘Nobody Is Safe’ And Holds Up Handcuffs in Bizarre TikTok Video

Former President Donald Trump brandished handcuffs in a TikTok video he posted Wednesday morning about “law and order.”

In the short video clip, the ex-president is standing with a police vehicle behind him. A caption that says “Bring Back Law and Order” with an American flag emoji appears above his head.

“We’re a nation in decline,” says Trump. “Nobody is safe. Absolutely nobody. We’re gonna be a strong nation again. We’re gonna be a safe nation again.”

He then holds up a pair of handcuffs. “This is safe.”

He also posted the video on his Truth Social account.

Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in May. He faces sentencing on September 18.

Watch the video above via TikTok.