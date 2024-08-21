Trump Declares ‘Nobody Is Safe’ And Holds Up Handcuffs in Bizarre TikTok Video

Sarah RumpfAug 21st, 2024, 12:07 pm
 
Donald Trump TIkTok video

Screenshot via TikTok.

Former President Donald Trump brandished handcuffs in a TikTok video he posted Wednesday morning about “law and order.”

In the short video clip, the ex-president is standing with a police vehicle behind him. A caption that says “Bring Back Law and Order” with an American flag emoji appears above his head.

“We’re a nation in decline,” says Trump. “Nobody is safe. Absolutely nobody. We’re gonna be a strong nation again. We’re gonna be a safe nation again.”

He then holds up a pair of handcuffs. “This is safe.”

@realdonaldtrumpBACK THE BLUE!♬ original sound – President Donald J Trump

He also posted the video on his Truth Social account.

Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in May. He faces sentencing on September 18.

Watch the video above via TikTok.

Tags:
Sarah Rumpf - Contributing Editor

Sarah Rumpf joined Mediaite in 2020 and is a Contributing Editor focusing on politics, law, and the media. A native Floridian, Sarah attended the University of Florida, graduating with a double major in Political Science and German, and earned her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the UF College of Law. Sarah's writing has been featured at National Review, The Daily Beast, Reason, Law&Crime, Independent Journal Review, Texas Monthly, The Capitolist, Breitbart Texas, Townhall, RedState, The Orlando Sentinel, and the Austin-American Statesman, and her political commentary has led to appearances on television, radio, and podcast programs across the globe. Follow Sarah on Threads, Twitter, and Bluesky.