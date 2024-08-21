‘He’s An Angry Man’: Trump Rants About Biden ‘Sunbathing’ And ‘Seething’ In California After ‘COUP’

Former President Donald Trump ranted on Truth Social about President Joe Biden “sunbathing” in California after dropping out of the race while claiming he was “angry” at Democrats.

The GOP nominee claimed in a long-winded post to his followers on Wednesday morning that Biden is now “seething” on a beach in California after succumbing to pressure from members of his own party to drop out.

Trump also said Biden was “humiliated” by Democrats and suggested the president was angry during his speech Monday night at the DNC, while adding he was “happy to have played a part in his demise.”

“I watched Joe Biden Monday night, and was amazed at his ANGER at being humiliated by the Democrats. I was happy to have played a part in his demise in that it all began on the evening of June 27, 2024, THE DEBATE, which I think was heavily pushed and promoted by Comrade Kamala Harris,” Trump wrote to his followers.

Trump then claimed Biden now spends his days “unhappily sunbathing” on a beach in California while stewing over his hatred for former President Barack Obama and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not defending him.

He added, “She knew what was going to happen, and so did everyone else. It led to a first ever COUP of the President of the United States, who is now unhappily sunbathing on a Beach in California, watching the waves, and thinking how much he hates Barack Hussein Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, and Lightweight Movie “Star” George Clooney, who failed to come to Crooked Joe’s defense.”

Biden’s speech on Monday night was emotional as he received a standing ovation from the DNC crowd amidst chants of “Thank you, Joe!”

“The good news is that I believe Joe Biden, the Worst President in the History of the United States, who served with the Worst Vice President in the History of the United States, is now seething. I don’t know why he gave up, I don’t know why he quit. He got 14 Million Votes, she got NONE. He’s an angry man now, and he should be,” Trump concluded.